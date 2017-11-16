बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पद्मावती विवाद: अलाउद्दीन खिलजी नहीं इस पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री के लिए लगाए थे 'वो' आइने!
Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:06 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की आने वाली फिल्म'पद्मावती' को लेकर घमासान थमने का नाम नहीं ले रहा है। चित्तौड़गढ़ किले में जिस विवादित आईने को ऐतिहासिक बता कर कहा जाता था कि अलाउद्दीन खिलजी ने पद्मावती को पहली बार इसमे देखा है, की सत्यता भी अब सामने आ रही है।
