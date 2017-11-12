Download App
ख्वाजा नगरी से एक और रोहिंग्या गिरफ्तार, 6 बच्चों का है पिता

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:36 AM IST
police arrested one more rohingya from ajmer with indian identity proofs

ख्वाजा नगरी अजमेर में पुलिस को लगातार दो दिन तक पुलिस को दो रोहिंग्या मुस्लिमों को पकड़ने में कामयाबी हासिल हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार अजमेर की दरगाह थाना पुलिस ने अंदरकोट इलाके से 45 वर्षीय मोहम्मद वली नाम के शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है।
 

rohingya muslims in india rohingya muslims in rajasthan

