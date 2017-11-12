बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ख्वाजा नगरी से एक और रोहिंग्या गिरफ्तार, 6 बच्चों का है पिता
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:36 AM IST
ख्वाजा नगरी अजमेर में पुलिस को लगातार दो दिन तक पुलिस को दो रोहिंग्या मुस्लिमों को पकड़ने में कामयाबी हासिल हुई है। जानकारी के अनुसार अजमेर की दरगाह थाना पुलिस ने अंदरकोट इलाके से 45 वर्षीय मोहम्मद वली नाम के शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया है।
