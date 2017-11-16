Download App
पद्मावती फिल्म और भंसाली के विरोध में राजपूतों का साथ दें मुसलमान- दरगाह दीवान

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 04:08 PM IST
muslim should support rajput Community in protest against padmavati

संजय लीला भंसाली की आने वाली फिल्म पद्मावती के विरोध में अब मुस्लिम धर्म गुरू भी सामने आए हैं। अजमेर दरगाह दीवान ने कहा है कि भंसाली ने इतिहास को तोड़ मरोड़कर पेश किया है। ऐसे में राजपूतों का साथ देने के लिए मुसलमानों को भी आगे आना चाहिए।


 

