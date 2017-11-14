Download App
'पद्मावती', जिसकी जड़ में छिपे हैं ये कारण, जो दे रहे हैं विवादों को हवा

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:54 PM IST
Know what is the reason for Protest against film Padmavati

संजय लीला भंसाली की आने वाली फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर हर रोज एक के बाद एक नए विवाद सामने आए हैं। एक विवाद शांत नहीं होता, तो दूसरा विवाद खड़ा हो जाता है। भंसाली इसे लेकर सफाई भी दे चुके हैं, लेकिन विरोध लगातार जारी है। फिल्म को लेकर विवाद तभी से शुरू हो गया था जब भंसाली राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में शूटिंग कर रहे थे। भंसाली ने जयगढ़ में शूटिंग की, इस दौरान ही उनके साथ मारपीट हो गई थी। जानिए, आखिर फिल्म को लेकर आपत्ति हैं क्या-क्या?

