बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'पद्मावती', जिसकी जड़ में छिपे हैं ये कारण, जो दे रहे हैं विवादों को हवा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
jaipur
›
Know what is the reason for Protest against film Padmavati
{"_id":"5a0ac0fb4f1c1b72548bcf4d","slug":"know-what-is-the-reason-for-protest-against-film-padmavati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940', \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091b\u093f\u092a\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923, \u091c\u094b \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0935\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Tue, 14 Nov 2017 03:54 PM IST
संजय लीला भंसाली की आने वाली फिल्म 'पद्मावती' को लेकर हर रोज एक के बाद एक नए विवाद सामने आए हैं। एक विवाद शांत नहीं होता, तो दूसरा विवाद खड़ा हो जाता है। भंसाली इसे लेकर सफाई भी दे चुके हैं, लेकिन विरोध लगातार जारी है। फिल्म को लेकर विवाद तभी से शुरू हो गया था जब भंसाली राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में शूटिंग कर रहे थे। भंसाली ने जयगढ़ में शूटिंग की, इस दौरान ही उनके साथ मारपीट हो गई थी। जानिए, आखिर फिल्म को लेकर आपत्ति हैं क्या-क्या?
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0977794f1c1bdb538bcd31","slug":"pradhyumn-murder-case-accused-student-changed-his-plan-minutes-before-murder-went-on-after-thinking","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0935\u0949\u0936\u0930\u0942\u092e \u092c\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u0930 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930, \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u092e\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093e\u0938 \u0924\u094b \u092c\u091a \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0aaa584f1c1bce408b69be","slug":"acharya-dharmendra-gave-a-statement-about-padmavati","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u0902\u0938\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 '\u0935\u093e\u0930', \u0906\u091a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092f \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 - \u0928\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0940 \u0917\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u0948, \u0924\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a09b3504f1c1bd1408b6477","slug":"haryana-minister-anil-vij-on-movie-padmavati-controversy","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u092a\u0930 \u0918\u092e\u093e\u0938\u093e\u0928, \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u091c \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947- \u0938\u0947\u0902\u0938\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0930\u094b\u0915\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u093f\u090f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0930\u094d\u0936\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a68c64f1c1bf3538bd100","slug":"salman-khan-and-shahid-kapoor-comes-out-in-support-of-sanjay-leela-bhansali","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0932\u092e\u093e\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u0940 \u0907\u0924\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924, \u0926\u0940\u092a\u093f\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u092e\u0947\u0902\u091f \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0928\u093e ","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!