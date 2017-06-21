बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आखिर पानी में कैसे किया इन्होंने योगाभ्यास, जानिए
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 05:49 PM IST
अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर देशभर में अलसुबह ही लोग योगाभ्यास करते नजर आए। हर किसी ने अपने—अपने तरीके से योगाभ्यास की क्रियाएं की। इसी दौरान अजमेर में बच्चों ने पानी में योगाभ्यास करते हुए लोगों को योग के प्रति जागरूक किया।
