Eid Special : रोचक तस्वीरें और किस्से, आप भी जानकर रह जाएंगे दंग

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sat, 02 Sep 2017 02:42 PM IST
Interesting photos of Eid festival

देशभर में आज ईद-उल-अजहा (बकरीद) पूरे जोर-शोर से मनाया गया। हम यहां आपको ईद से जुड़ी अलग-अलग रोचक तस्वीरें और किस्से बताते हैं जो आपको हैरान कर देंगे।

राजस्थान की राजधानी जयपुर में ईद की मुख्य नमाज ईदगाह में अदा की गई। यहां सुबह साढ़े आठ बजे चीफ काजी ने नमाज अदा करवाई। इस दौरान मुस्लिम समुदाय के लोगों ने देश में अमन-चैन की दुआ मांगी।

Your Story has been saved!