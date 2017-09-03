बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ये कैसा विकास! मरने के बाद भी नहीं मिलता सुकून
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
jaipur
›
dead bodies to reach crematorium have to cross the river
{"_id":"59ac03614f1c1b4b738b4dc9","slug":"dead-bodies-to-reach-crematorium-have-to-cross-the-river","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0935\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0938! \u092e\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092d\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0938\u0941\u0915\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 07:28 PM IST
देश में भले ही सरकारें विकास की बड़ी-बड़ी बातें करती हों, लेकिन स्थिति इसके बिल्कुल उलट ही दिख रही है। राजस्थान के चित्तौड़गढ़ जिले की कपासन तहसील में लोग अजीब सी मुसीबत में फंसे हुए हैं। यहां राशमी उपखण्ड इलाके के गांव कीरखेड़ा में लोगों को मृतक का अंतिम संस्कार भी जान पर खेलकर करना पड़ता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59ab92404f1c1be8278b4efb","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-rohtak-jail-prisoners-on-hunger-strike","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0941\u0938\u0940\u092c\u0924 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e, \u0915\u0948\u0926\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u093e\u0928\u093e \u092a\u0940\u0928\u093e \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0906\u0916\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902...","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59ab8c814f1c1b53738b4df9","slug":"ram-rahim-sentenced-in-sadhvi-rape-case-suspence-on-honeypreet-insan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u0906\u0908 \u0928\u0908 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59aa41834f1c1be9278b4d18","slug":"honeypreet-insan-escaped-to-nepal","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0947\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u092a\u0924\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0940 \u0939\u0928\u0940\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0924, \u0905\u092c \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u092b\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59aa7c6a4f1c1bea278b4d6b","slug":"in-absence-of-any-alternative-route-locals-in-rajasthan-forced-to-cross-river-to-reach-crematorium","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u091c\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e\u0928: \u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091c\u094b\u0916\u093f\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0921\u093c \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"4122751f9c5d58dbaef6d9d339eb7d38","slug":"hindu-antim-sanskar-garud-puran","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a\u093e \u0939\u0948, \u0905\u0902\u0924\u200c\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!