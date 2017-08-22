आपका शहर Close

kavya kavya

कैम्पस का रणः लाठी, पत्थरबाजी और लात-घूंसे, तस्वीरों में देखें चुनावी सीजन की कहानी

अमर उजाला टीम डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 02:30 PM IST
Student union election, there are many types of picture

राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी छात्रसंघ चुनाव होने जा रहे हैं। हर साल चुनाव आते ही कैम्पस के नजारे बदल जाते हैं। चाहे अनचाहे हर साल कैम्पस की हवा में पढ़ाई की जगह राजनीति हावी हो जाती है। यहां तक की लाठी, पत्थर और डंडे भी फेंके और लहराए जाते हैं। कई बारगी तो खून भी बह निकलता है। इस बार प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है कि इस तरह की कोई घटना फिर से न हो पाए। तस्वीरें जो बयां करती हैं पूरी कहानी...

प्राइवेट स्कूलों पर नकेल

दिल्ली सरकार के प्रस्ताव को एलजी की मंजूरी, ओवरटेक करेंगे 449 प्राइवेट स्कूल

lg anil baijal approves delhi government proposal of overtaking 449 private schools of delhi

