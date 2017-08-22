बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैम्पस का रणः लाठी, पत्थरबाजी और लात-घूंसे, तस्वीरों में देखें चुनावी सीजन की कहानी
Updated Tue, 22 Aug 2017 02:30 PM IST
राजस्थान यूनिवर्सिटी छात्रसंघ चुनाव होने जा रहे हैं। हर साल चुनाव आते ही कैम्पस के नजारे बदल जाते हैं। चाहे अनचाहे हर साल कैम्पस की हवा में पढ़ाई की जगह राजनीति हावी हो जाती है। यहां तक की लाठी, पत्थर और डंडे भी फेंके और लहराए जाते हैं। कई बारगी तो खून भी बह निकलता है। इस बार प्रशासन पूरी तरह मुस्तैद है कि इस तरह की कोई घटना फिर से न हो पाए। तस्वीरें जो बयां करती हैं पूरी कहानी...
