बाबा की नगरी में खूब जमी भांग प्रेमियों की महफिल, देखिए तस्वीरें
Updated Thu, 31 Aug 2017 07:17 PM IST
देश-विदेश तक अपनी अलग पहचान रखने वाले इस मेले में भांग प्रेमियों की महफिल भी खूब जम रही है। यहां खास भांग का प्रसाद बनाया जा रहा है।
पश्चिमी राजस्थान के कुंभ माने जाने वाले जैसलमेर के रूणीचा धाम रामदेवरा में अनूठी प्रतियोतिगाएं आकर्षण का केन्द्र बनी हुई है। रामदेवरा में भांग प्रेमियों के लिए होने वाला भांग स्नेह मिलन भांग प्रेमियों के लिए अनूठा आयोजन है। यहां देश के दूरदराज के इलाकों से भांग प्रेमी आयोजन में जमकर भांग पीते हैं।
शुक्रवार, 25 अगस्त 2017
