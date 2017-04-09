आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

जानिए, बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना ने ख्वाजा के लिए क्या लिखा...

+बाद में पढ़ें

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 09 Apr 2017 04:23 PM IST
Bangladeshi Prime Minister reached at khwaza Dargah

बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना ने रविवार को अजमेर में सूफी संत ख्वाजा मोईनुद्दीन चिश्ती की दरगाह में हाजिरी दी। उन्होंने भारत—बांग्लादेश के संबंधों में प्रगाढ़ता एवं अमन-चैन की दुआ मांगी। शेख हसीना प्रतिनिधि दल के साथ अजमेर पहुंची। यहां घूघरा एयरपोर्ट पर पुलिस और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने इनका जोरदार स्वागत किया। सभी ने उन्हें बुके भेंटकर भारत आने के लिए धन्यवाद दिया।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

hindi news in rajasthan ajmer news

गौरक्षा अभियान

भागवत बोले-गौरक्षा के लिए देश में बने एक समान कानून

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat says violence in name of cow protection 'defames cause'

Most Viewed

डिस्काउंट की लालच में खरीदे थे बीएस-3 वाहन, अब लगेगा झटका

bs 3 vehicles re sale value will be zero
  • गुरुवार, 6 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

एक गुमनाम खत ने खोला भूत बन अपने कब्र का पता बताने वाली लड़की की मौत का सच!

an unknown letter opens the mystry of girls grave in faridabad 
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

देखिए, T-20 मैच में कैसे फिल्‍मी सितारों ने छुड़ाए नेताओं के छक्के, ये रहे जीत के नायक

Bollywood actors team Heroes eleven wins T20 match in Hpca Stadium Dharamshala
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

बांग्लादेश की पीएम हसीना ने ख्वाजा साहब की दरगाह में की जियारत 

bangladesh PM Sheikh hasina in ajmer
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

इंदिरा गांधी ने दी थी शेख हसीना को दिल्ली में शरण

Indira Gandhi gave shelter to Sheikh Hasina in Delhi
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

1971 ‘मुक्ति योद्धाओं’ को मोदी-हसीना का सलाम

PRIME MINISTER NARENDRA MODI AND BANGLADESH PM REACHED AT WAR MEMORIAL 06:37
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top