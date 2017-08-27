Download App
झीलों की नगरी ने ओढ़ी हरियाली चादर, देखकर खिल जाएगा मन

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 08:13 PM IST
after rain udaipur to catch in camera

बारिश के दौर ने एक बार फिर झीलों की नगरी के नाम से प्रसिद्ध मेवाड़ को हरियाली की चादर ओढ़ा दी है। इसे देखकर यहां हर किसी का मन खिल जाए, ऐसा मनोहारी नजारा...

बारिश की बूंदों ने उदयपुर का ऐसा श्रंगार किया है जिसे देखकर पर्यटकों की आवाजाही भी यहां शुरू हो चुकी है। बांधों पर पानी की चादर चल रही है तो पहाड़ों पर हरे-हरे पेड़ बोल उठे हैं।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

rajasthan hindi news in rajasthan

Your Story has been saved!