36 हार्ले डेविडसन बाइक और 300 लग्जरी कारें किसकी नजर में खटक रही है, जानें..

अमर उजाला टीम​ डिजिटल/जयपुर

Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:28 AM IST
action is taking against luxury cars and bikes in rajasthan

लग्जरी कार और बाइकों का शौक अब इं​डियन के सिर चढ़कर बोलने लगा है। इसी का नतीजा है विदेशी कारों और बाइक का मार्केट पिछले दो वर्षों में 30 फीसदी तक बढ़ गया है। लेकिन इनके खरीददारों के लिए अभी जो मुश्किल है वह है इन गाड़ियों पर लगने वाला वन टाइम टैक्स। राजस्थन में ऐसी गाड़ियों पर लगने वाला यह टैक्स दस फीसदी है। 

 

