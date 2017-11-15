बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
36 हार्ले डेविडसन बाइक और 300 लग्जरी कारें किसकी नजर में खटक रही है, जानें..
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
jaipur
›
action is taking against luxury cars and bikes in rajasthan
{"_id":"5a0bbb504f1c1bec538bd329","slug":"action-is-taking-against-luxury-cars-and-bikes-in-rajasthan","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"36 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0932\u0947 \u0921\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0921\u0938\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u0907\u0915 \u0914\u0930 300 \u0932\u0917\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0915\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u091f\u0915 \u0930\u0939\u0940 \u0939\u0948, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902..","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 09:28 AM IST
लग्जरी कार और बाइकों का शौक अब इंडियन के सिर चढ़कर बोलने लगा है। इसी का नतीजा है विदेशी कारों और बाइक का मार्केट पिछले दो वर्षों में 30 फीसदी तक बढ़ गया है। लेकिन इनके खरीददारों के लिए अभी जो मुश्किल है वह है इन गाड़ियों पर लगने वाला वन टाइम टैक्स। राजस्थन में ऐसी गाड़ियों पर लगने वाला यह टैक्स दस फीसदी है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5a0adc4b4f1c1b9f678bb376","slug":"what-is-tej-bahadur-yadav-doing-now-know-all","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u0930\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0902\u0917' \u091b\u0947\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0947\u091c \u092c\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0941\u0930, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0905\u092c \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948?","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0a9df14f1c1b6f548bcfa0","slug":"benefits-of-bank-accounts-in-two-banks-cashless-transaction-online-transfer","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u094b\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u093e, \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0926 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0906\u092a","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0976ba4f1c1b74698bb4d9","slug":"pradyuman-murder-accused-students-opens-up-why-his-cloth-do-not-get-blood-stains-after-murder","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u094d\u092f\u0941\u092e\u094d\u0928 \u0939\u0924\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0902\u0921\u0903 \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a\u0940 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0908 \u0930\u093e\u091c, \u092c\u0924\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u093e \u0909\u0938\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0916\u0942\u0928","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Also View
{"_id":"5a0b644a4f1c1bda538bcfa3","slug":"padmavati-row-rashtriya-rajput-karni-sena-workers-vandalise-cinema-hall-kota-in-rajasthan","type":"video","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u0935\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0926: \u0915\u0930\u0923\u0940 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0949\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092b\u094b\u0921\u093c, \u0906\u0917 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0927\u092e\u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0940","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5a0b07794f1c1bd1408b6895","slug":"film-padmavati-protests-rage-things-changing-at-chhittorgarh-padmini-palace-rana-ratan-singh-khilji","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0935\u0924\u0940 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u091a\u0947 \u092c\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u091a\u093f\u0924\u094d\u0924\u094c\u0921\u093c\u0917\u0922\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0926\u094d\u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u092a\u091a\u093e\u092a \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0939\u0948","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking
Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!