डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के साथ हाईप्रोफाइल कोर्ट केसेज के कारण चर्चा में रहता है ये शहर
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Rajasthan
›
jaipur
›
a city which is getting attention due to high profile court case{"_id":"59aa51814f1c1bf5278b4d79","slug":"a-city-which-is-getting-attention-due-to-high-profile-court-case","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0921\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u0935\u0947\u0921\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u200b\u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0915\u0947\u0938\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u0923 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0947 \u0936\u0939\u0930","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
पर्यटन और डेस्टिनेशन वेडिंग के लिए दुनियाभर में मशहूर भारत का एक ऐसा शहर जो हाईप्रोफाइल कोर्ट केस के लिए भी दुनियाभर के मीडिया की सुर्खियां बनता रहा है। इस शहर को राजस्थान की सूर्यनगरी के नाम से भी पहचाना जाता है। यह है मारवाड़ अंचल का जोधपुर शहर। जोधपुर अब पुन: नेहरु-गांधी परिवार के दामाद रॉबर्ट वाड्रा के कारण चर्चा में है।
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.