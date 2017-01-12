रेसलर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से साथ किया जबरन सेक्स, फिर तोड़ी शरीर की 18 हड्डियां
अमरिका के रेसलर वॉर मशीन (रिंग का नाम) ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड और पूर्व पोर्नस्टार जेनिफिर (बदला हुआ नाम) पर जानलेवा हमला किया। यह जुर्म कितना संगीन है कि उन्होंने क्रिस्टी के शरीर की 18 हड्डियां ही तोड़ डाली। इतना ही नहीं वॉर मशीन ने जेनिफिर के साथ रेप भी किया।
