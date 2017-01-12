आपका शहर Close

रेसलर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से साथ किया जबरन सेक्स, फिर तोड़ी शरीर की 18 हड्डियां

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 01:14 PM IST
wrestler war machine sexual assault her girlfriend and then broke her bones

अमरिका के रेसलर वॉर मशीन (रिंग का नाम) ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड और पूर्व पोर्नस्टार जेनिफिर (बदला हुआ नाम) पर जानलेवा हमला किया। यह जुर्म कितना संगीन है कि उन्होंने क्रिस्टी के शरीर की 18 हड्डियां ही तोड़ डाली। इतना ही नहीं वॉर मशीन ने जेनिफिर के साथ रेप भी किया।

रेसलर ने गर्लफ्रेंड से साथ किया जबरन सेक्स, फिर तोड़ी शरीर की 18 हड्डियां

wrestler war machine sexual assault her girlfriend and then broke her bones
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
