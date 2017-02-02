आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

मासूम के साथ टीचर करती रही महीनों तक कुकर्म, मिली बड़ी सजा

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:57 AM IST
teacher sentenced twenty years prison for sexual abuse his student in varginia

स्टूडेंट के साथ संबंध बनाने के आरोप में एक  टीचर को 20 साल की सजा मिली। उसने अपने 13 साल के स्टूडेंट को अपना शिकार बनाया था। इस शर्मनाक हरकत का खुलासा हुआ तो मामला कोर्ट पहुंचा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

teacher arrested virginia

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Viewed

बेटी के साथ बाथरूम में प्रेमी को देख न पाया बाप, कर डाला पाप

parents saw daughter with boy friend in bathroom and killed boy at panipat, girl committed suicide
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +

पुणे इंफोसिस महिला इंजीनियर के हत्याकांड में 6 सनसनीखेज खुलासे

big reveals comes in pune female engineer murder case
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

मासूम के साथ टीचर करती रही महीनों तक कुकर्म, मिली बड़ी सजा

teacher sentenced twenty years prison for sexual abuse his student in varginia
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top