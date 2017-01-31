बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस टीचर ने नाबालिग छात्र का किया यौन शोषण, ऐसे कबूला गुनाह
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:06 PM IST
टीचर और स्टूडेंट के रिश्ते शर्मसार हो गए। महिला टीचर ने अपने ही नाबालिग छात्र का यौन शोषण किया। उसने गुनाह भी कबूल लिया है।
