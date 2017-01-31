आपका शहर Close

इस टीचर ने नाबालिग छात्र का किया यौन शोषण, ऐसे कबूला गुनाह

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 01:06 PM IST
teacher senteced one year prison by court after she has sex with his minor student

टीचर और स्टूडेंट के रिश्ते शर्मसार हो गए। महिला टीचर ने अपने ही नाबालिग छात्र का यौन शोषण किया। उसने गुनाह भी कबूल लिया है। 

