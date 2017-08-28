Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

अंतरंग संबंध बनाने के दौरान कुछ ऐसा बोली गर्लफ्रेंड, जिंदा न बची वो

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: आनंद

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 02:42 PM IST
Man murderd his girlfriend because his girlfriend called out her ex boyfriend name during Intimate

अंतरंग संबंध बनाने के दौरान आवेश में आकर ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के सामने कुछ ऐसा बोल गई गर्लफ्रेंड, उसे जान गंवानी पड़ी। घटना फ्लोरिडा के सनराइज शहर की है। यहां 26 साल के एक बॉयफ्रेंड ने पहले अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ अंतरंग संबंध बनाये और फिर उसकी बेरहमी से हत्या कर दी। बताया जा रहा है कि गर्लफ्रेंड- बॉयफ्रेंड दोनो लिव इन में रहते थे। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

florida florida police

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

रेलवे स्टेशन पर सरेआम अंतरंग संबंध बनाने लगे प्रेमी, यात्री हैरान

brazen couple having Intimate at Hackney Downs railway station in London
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

क्या है साध्वी यौन शोषण केस, जिसमें दोषी करार राम रहीम को आज होगी सजा

CBI court found Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh guilty in sadhvi rape case
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

पंचकूला में हालात हुए बेकाबू, लोगों के घरों में घुसे डेरा समर्थक, LIVE तस्वीरें

Violence breaks out in Panchkula
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

कौन है राम रहीम के साथ साये की तरह रहने वाली युवती, अब कहां गायब?

Who is she girl who stay with Ram Rahim like shade, now where is missing
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

इंस्टाग्राम पर ऐसे नाबालिगों से करता दोस्ती, बनाता अपना शिकार

men arrested to child abuse in Surrey
  • रविवार, 27 अगस्त 2017
  • +

दिल्ली में राम रहीम के भक्तों की हिंसा के बाद केजरीवाल ने की शांति की अपील

kejriwal appeals for peace in Delhi post rape conviction of Dera Chief Ram Rahim Singh
  • शनिवार, 26 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!