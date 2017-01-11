बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
'गे' होने पर ISIS ने मौत की सजा, आंखों पर पट्टी बांधकर बिल्डिंग से फेंका
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 05:38 PM IST
आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट ने एक बार फिर इंसानियत को शर्मसार करने वाली वारदात को अंजाम दिया है। इस बार उसने लोगों में अपना आतंक बनाए रखने के लिए एक कैदी को बिल्डिंग से नीचे फेंककर मौत के घाट उतार दिया। ये घटना आईएसआईएस का गढ़ माने जाने वाले ईराक के मौसुल की बताई जा रही है।
