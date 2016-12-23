आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

ISIS का बर्बर बदला, सैनिको को जिंदा जलाकर किया वीडियो जारी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 23 Dec 2016 11:45 AM IST
in new propaganda video isis fighters burnt soldiers alive

दुनिया में आतंक फैलाने वाले आतंकी संगठन इस्लामिक स्टेट (आईएसआईएस) ने इंसानियत को फिर शर्मसार किया है। एक तरफ ये दावा किया जा रहा है कि सीरिया के प्रांत एलेप्पो में सेना ने आतंक का सफाया कर दिया है, वहीं खुद को आईएसआईएस बताने वाले एक गुट की ओर से वीडियो जारी किया गया है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

isis isis terror

अखिलेश का चुनावी दांव

अखिलेश का बड़ा फैसलाः 17 OBC जातियों को दलित कोटे में डाला

up cabinet give green signal to include 17 obc in sc

View All Polls

Most Viewed

{"_id":"585b82da4f1c1b501ae39287","slug":"justice-to-harpreet-historical-decision-in-ludhiana-acid-attack-case-life-imprisonment-to-accused","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0948\u0932\u0942\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u092b\u0947\u0902\u0915\u093e \u0925\u093e \u090f\u0938\u093f\u0921, 3 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u094d\u092f\u093e\u092f","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

सैलून में दुल्हन पर अपनों ने ही फेंका था एसिड, 3 साल बाद मिला न्याय

justice to harpreet, historical decision in ludhiana acid attack case, life imprisonment to accused
  • शुक्रवार, 23 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"585aebd14f1c1b3e4de393b8","slug":"brother-murdered-sister-then-kill-himself","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0939\u0928 \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906 \u0917\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0930 \u0936\u0916\u094d\u0938, \u091d\u0915\u091d\u094b\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

भाई ने बहन को दी ऐसी मौत सुनकर सकते में आ गया हर शख्स, झकझोर देंगी तस्वीरें

brother murdered sister then kill himself.
  • गुरुवार, 22 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"584ab2094f1c1be15944ae2a","slug":"13-teachers-killed-in-accident-at-fazilka-due-to-dense-fog","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"13 \u0926\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0939\u0928 \u092c\u0928\u0940 \u0925\u0940, \u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0939\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u0928 \u091a\u0942\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0906 \u0917\u0908 \u0910\u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}

13 दिन पहले दुल्हन बनी थी, न मेहंदी उतरी थी न चूड़ा और मौत आ गई ऐसे

13 teachers killed in accident at fazilka due to dense fog
  • रविवार, 18 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख खान की 'पत्नी' बनेंगी सलमान की हीरोइन...

शाहरुख खान की 'पत्नी' बनेंगी सलमान की हीरोइन...

करीना की तरह अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को मिसाल बनाना चाहती है ये हीरोइन, करेगी कुछ ऐसा

करीना की तरह अपनी प्रेग्नेंसी को मिसाल बनाना चाहती है ये हीरोइन, करेगी कुछ ऐसा

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

महाभारतकालीन खेल ‘दंगल’ आमिर के दिल के करीब

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

छोटे कद की वजह से लड़कियां नहीं होती इंप्रेस? अपनाएं ये टिप्स

﻿