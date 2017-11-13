Download App
आपका शहर Close
assembly elections assembly elections

फेसबुक फ्रेंड के लिए महिला ने 9 बच्चों और पति को छोड़ा, 23 साल का रिश्ता तोड़ पहुंची प्यार के पास

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: शारुख खान

Updated Mon, 13 Nov 2017 09:57 PM IST
Forty four years old mother of nine chldren ditches her husband for his 23 year boyfriend

सुनने में थोड़ा अजीब जरुर लगेगा लेकिन ये सच है। जी हां एक 44 साल की महिला को यंग लड़के से प्यार हो गया। इसके बाद उसने ऐसा कदम उठाया कि सभी हैरान रह गए। जानिए उसने क्या किया। 

पढ़ें:- बारात आने से पहले दुल्हन ने प्रेमी संग उठाया ऐसा कदम, शर्मिंदा होकर घरवालों को करानी पड़ी शादी
 

Comments

Browse By Tags

mother partner children african More ...

आज का मुद्दा
Powered By
Comio Mobile

भारत-पाक पर बातचीत शुरू करने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा अमेरिका : रिपोर्ट

US pressures to start talks on India-Pakistan: Report
Comio Mobile

Most Viewed

तस्वीरें: कोहरे का कहर, बस का इंतजार कर रहे छात्रों को रौंदा, 9 की मौत

massive accident on Bathinda highway, kills 9 students
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

'उसके किसी और के साथ भी संबंध थे, कई बार रोका मानती ही नहीं थी तो...'

Wife's murder in illegal relations, Jalandhar News
  • रविवार, 12 नवंबर 2017
  • +

थाई स्पा की आ़ड़ में चल रहा था सेक्स रैकेट, पैकेज पर लड़कियों को बुलाता था संचालक

police raid on thai spa center in lucknow
  • शनिवार, 11 नवंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

चार साल पहले की थी लव मैरिज, अब पत्र में पति के लिए ये बातें लिखकर हुई फरार

wife run away after four year love marriage in Arrah of bihar
  • गुरुवार, 9 नवंबर 2017
  • +

बारात लाया कोई और, दुल्हन ले गया कोई दूसरा, पढ़िए आज की सबसे दिलचस्प खबर

rare marriage story of lovers
  • बुधवार, 8 नवंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!