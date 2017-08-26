Download App
kavya kavya

मौत की वजह बना जन्मदिन का जश्न, शराब ने ले ली जान

देव कश्यप

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 11:36 AM IST
During Birthday celebrations girl Died from alcohol

एक छात्रा अपने 21 वें जन्मदिन का जश्न मनाने के दौरान चिकन खाने और व्हिस्की पीने की वजह से मौत का शिकार हो गई।

लंदन के एक विश्वविद्यालय के फैशन की छात्रा को अपने 21वें जन्मदिन मनाते समय चिकन का एक पीस खाने और बहुत ज्यादा शराब पीने के बाद दम घुटने से उसकी मृत्यु हो गई। आचानक छात्रा की मौत से उसके दोस्तों के बीच हड़कंप मच गया। 

मामला लंदन के सोहो का है जहां छात्रा रेस्तरां में अपने सात दोस्तों के साथ अपना 21वां जन्मदिन मना रही थी। उसने दोस्तों के साथ शराब शेयर की थी।

Your Story has been saved!