बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पति के साथ थे अवैध संबंध, 'सौतन' को सरेआम मारपीट कर उतारे कपड़े
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Crime
›
a women beaten by wife of the man in China street
{"_id":"59a510704f1c1b88018b4699","slug":"a-women-beaten-by-wife-of-the-man-in-china-street","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0935\u0948\u0927 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927, '\u0938\u094c\u0924\u0928' \u0915\u094b \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u092e\u093e\u0930\u092a\u0940\u091f \u0915\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0915\u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 12:28 PM IST
पति के साथ पराई स्त्री के अवैध संबंध सह न पाई विवाहिता। उसने सहेली के साथ मिलकर 'सौतन' को सरेआम सड़के पर मारपीट कर निर्वस्त्र कर दिया। आसपास मौजूद लोग पीड़ित महिला को बचाने के बजाय चुप खडे़ होकर तमाशा देखते रहे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"59a3de7c4f1c1be8748b458c","slug":"man-murderd-his-girlfriend-because-his-girlfriend-called-out-her-ex-boyfriend-name-during-intimate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a3c52b227d5147388b458a","slug":"brazen-couple-having-intimate-at-hackney-downs-railway-station-in-london","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0947\u0932\u0935\u0947 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u0947\u0936\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0938\u0930\u0947\u0906\u092e \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0947\u092e\u0940, \u092f\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0930\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a501334f1c1b99018b4637","slug":"how-sant-rampal-became-a-godman","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u0947 '\u0938\u0902\u0924' \u0930\u093e\u092e\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0916\u094b\u0902 \u092d\u0915\u094d\u0924, \u091c\u094b \u091c\u093e\u0928 \u0924\u0915 \u0926\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u0947 \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59a401244f1c1bf4748b45b4","slug":"high-school-teacher-arrested-after-sexual-abuse-her-male-student","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0928\u093e\u092c\u093e\u0932\u093f\u0917 \u091b\u093e\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u093e\u0908\u0938\u094d\u200d\u0915\u0942\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u091a\u0930","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"57d843334f1c1b902cd48584","slug":"ram-rahim","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u094c\u0916\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0902\u0926\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u091c\u0926\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59a3cc274f1c1ba66c8b456c","slug":"who-is-she-girl-who-stay-with-ram-rahim-like-shade-now-where-is-missing","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u092e \u0930\u0939\u0940\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0924\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0917\u093e\u092f\u092c?","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a3de7c4f1c1be8748b458c","slug":"man-murderd-his-girlfriend-because-his-girlfriend-called-out-her-ex-boyfriend-name-during-intimate","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u0930\u0902\u0917 \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u0941\u091b \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921, \u091c\u093f\u0902\u0926\u093e \u0928 \u092c\u091a\u0940 \u0935\u094b","category":{"title":"Crime","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u092e ","slug":"crime"}}
{"_id":"59a419334f1c1ba1018b456e","slug":"urdu-poet-makhdoom-mohiuddin-never-wrote-for-bollywood-but-his-poetry-were-used-in-films","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0916\u093c\u0926\u0942\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0939\u093f\u0909\u0926\u094d\u0926\u0940\u0928: \u0928\u093f\u091c\u093c\u093e\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0941\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0907\u0938 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093c\u0930\u092e\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u092e\u0941\u0921\u093c \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","slug":"mud-mud-ke-dekhta-hu"}}
{"_id":"59a421964f1c1ba6018b457a","slug":"ganesh-vandana-on-ganesh-puja-by-shankar-mahadevan-tutari-song","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936\u094b\u0924\u094d\u0938\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0947\u0936\u0932 - \u0936\u0902\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0926\u0947\u0935\u0928 \u0928\u0947 '\u0924\u0941\u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0949\u0928\u094d\u0917' \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0923\u0947\u0936 \u0935\u0902\u0926\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mere Azeez Filmi Nagme","title_hn":"\u092e\u0947\u0930\u0947 \u0905\u091c\u093c\u0940\u091c\u093c \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0917\u093c\u092e\u0947","slug":"mere-azeez-filmi-nagme"}}
{"_id":"59a4d8b74f1c1b7c018b4612","slug":"when-anand-narain-mulla-failed-in-urdu-paper","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0928\u0902\u0926 \u0928\u093e\u0930\u093e\u092f\u0923 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u094d\u0932\u093e: \u090f\u0915 \u0906\u091c\u093c\u093e\u0926 \u0916\u093c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0932 \u0936\u093e\u092f\u0930 \u091c\u092c ICS \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0909\u0930\u094d\u0926\u0942 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0947\u092a\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u090f \u092b\u093c\u0947\u0932... ","category":{"title":"Kavya Charcha","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u0935\u094d\u092f \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","slug":"kavya-charcha"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!