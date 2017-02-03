बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यहां रहते हैं दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा करोड़पति
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 06:36 PM IST
जब भी दुनिया में अमीरों की बात होती है तो हमारे दिमाग में न्यूयॉर्क और लंदन जैसे शहरों का नाम ही आता है। लेकिन लंदन शहर दुनिया के सबसे ज्यादा अमीर लोगों की लिस्ट में पांचवे और न्यूयॉर्क चौथे नबंर पर है। हम आपको बता रहें है ऐसे शहर के बारे में जहां प्रॉपर्टी की कीमत न्यूयॉर्क शहर से दुगनी है।
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
