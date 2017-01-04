आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तस्वीरों से जानिए घर से ही ऐसे बनवाएं वोटर आईडी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:08 PM IST
Voter Online Services India Android App for New Voter ID

उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा चुनाव आयोग ने कर दी है। मतदान की तारीखें भी बता दी गई हैं। यूपी में चुनाव 11 फरवरी से 8 मार्च तक 7 चरणों में होंगे। यानी अब कम ही समय रह गया है चुनावों के लिए। ऐसे में जिन मतदाताओं के वोटर पहचान पत्र अब तक नहीं बन पाए हैं या जो अभी 18 वर्ष की उम्र में पहुंचे हैं, उनके लिए वोटर पहचान पत्र बनवाने की बेहद सरल प्रक्रिया यहां बताई जा रही है। इसका लाभ जरूर उठाएं। अगली स्लाइड में देखें के कैसे घर बैठे वोटर आईडी बनवा सकते हैं...

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

up election uttar pradesh election

सियासी दांव

कांग्रेस सहित ये 16 पार्टियां नहीं चाहतीं कि 1 फरवरी को आए बजट, चुनाव आयोग को लिखा पत्र

Don’t advance Budget, will help BJP: Congress, SP, CPM write to President, CEC

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5869e3854f1c1b0c76eeaeb8","slug":"these-are-seven-trustworthy-colleagues-of-akhilesh-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u093f\u090f \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0928 \u0938\u093e\u0924 \u092d\u0930\u094b\u0938\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0938\u093e\u0925\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

मिलिए अखिलेश यादव के इन सात भरोसेमंद साथियों से

these are Seven trustworthy colleagues of Akhilesh Yadav
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586c5e184f1c1b945d1589e0","slug":"5-biggest-news-of-4th-january","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f: \u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

खबरें फटाफट: आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में

5 biggest news of 4th january
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586b090c4f1c1b4d56158e04","slug":"top-five-news-around-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0936-\u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें देश-दुनिया की पांच बड़ी खबरें

Top Five news around the world
  • मंगलवार, 3 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586cde504f1c1ba378159da3","slug":"7-steps-taken-by-election-commission-to-control-corruption-and-black-money-in-assembly-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u094d\u0930\u0937\u094d\u091f \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0913\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092e \u0932\u0917\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0909\u0920\u093e\u090f \u092f\u0947 7 \u0915\u0926\u092e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

यूपी के भ्रष्ट नेताओं पर लगाम लगाने के लिए चुनाव आयोग ने उठाए ये 7 कदम

7 steps taken by election commission to control corruption and black money in assembly election
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cadd44f1c1ba378159c66","slug":"phase-wise-assembly-constituencies-uttar-pradesh-list","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0909\u0924\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u092e\u0947\u0902 11 \u092b\u0930\u0935\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u0924\u0926\u093e\u0928, \u0915\u092c \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0935\u094b\u091f \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 LIST","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586cc85b4f1c1bdd69158ada","slug":"removal-of-hoardings-after-announcement-of-election-in-lucknow","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0940 \u0918\u094b\u0937\u0923\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0909\u0924\u0930\u0940\u0902 \u2018\u0932\u0947\u0921\u0940 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0918\u092e\u2019, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0916\u0928\u090a \u0915\u093e \u0928\u091c\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

चुनाव की घोषणा होते ही सड़क पर उतरीं ‘लेडी सिंघम’, देखें लखनऊ का नजारा

removal of hoardings after announcement of election in lucknow
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586cdcb64f1c1ba378159d90","slug":"up-board-exam-after-20-march","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"20 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091a \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0939\u094b \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

20 मार्च के बाद हो सकती है यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा

up board exam after 20 march
  • बुधवार, 4 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

दिल के लिए काफी खतरनाक हैं ये छोटी-छोटी आदतें, संभल जाएं

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

मोटापा कम करती है ब्लैक टी, जानें कौन सी चाय है आपके लिए फायदेमंद

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सिद्धार्थ मल्होत्रा का खुलासा, किसी खास के साथ करते थे 'फोन सेक्स'

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

सोनम ने सोशल मीडिया पर किया अपने प्यार का खुलासा, ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के लिए लिखा खास कैप्शन

﻿