तस्वीरों से जानिए घर से ही ऐसे बनवाएं वोटर आईडी
Updated Wed, 04 Jan 2017 06:08 PM IST
उत्तर प्रदेश समेत पांच राज्यों में विधानसभा चुनावों की घोषणा चुनाव आयोग ने कर दी है। मतदान की तारीखें भी बता दी गई हैं। यूपी में चुनाव 11 फरवरी से 8 मार्च तक 7 चरणों में होंगे। यानी अब कम ही समय रह गया है चुनावों के लिए। ऐसे में जिन मतदाताओं के वोटर पहचान पत्र अब तक नहीं बन पाए हैं या जो अभी 18 वर्ष की उम्र में पहुंचे हैं, उनके लिए वोटर पहचान पत्र बनवाने की बेहद सरल प्रक्रिया यहां बताई जा रही है। इसका लाभ जरूर उठाएं। अगली स्लाइड में देखें के कैसे घर बैठे वोटर आईडी बनवा सकते हैं...
