यूपी चुनाव: कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे मास्टरमाइंड कौन?
कांग्रेस और सपा के गठबंधन की बात पिछले कई महीने से अटकी थी। दोनों पार्टियों के बीच गठबंधन की उम्मीद न के बराबर हो गई थीं, लेकिन कांग्रेस की ओर से प्रियंका गांधी ने खुद मोर्चा संभालते हुए सपा नेताओं से बातचीत की। शनिवार को प्रियंका गांधी ने सपा नेता रामगोपाल यादव से बातचीत की। इसके बाद रविवार को उनकी बात अखिलेश यादव से हुई।
