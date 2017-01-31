बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यूपी चुनाव : पर्दे के पीछे ये हैं 'टीपू' को सुल्तान बनाने वाले 7 चेहरे
up assembly election 2017 : akhilesh yadav core team member
Updated Tue, 31 Jan 2017 11:47 AM IST
टीम अखिलेश लखनऊ से लेकर दिल्ली तक मुख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष की टीम हर हालात पर बारीकी से नजर रख रही है। सूत्र बताते हैं प्रचार-प्रसार, सामग्री, प्रत्याशियों की जरूरत, जनसभा तथा अन्य तरीकों पर काम चल रहा है।
