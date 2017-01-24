बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
साये की तरह CM के संग रहती हैं डिंपल, जानिए उनकी अनकही बातें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
unknown facts of chief minister akhilesh yadav wife dimple yadav
{"_id":"5886340c4f1c1bbe6bcf3dd8","slug":"unknown-facts-of-chief-minister-akhilesh-yadav-wife-dimple-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u093e\u092f\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 CM \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u0902\u0917 \u0930\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0921\u093f\u0902\u092a\u0932, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0909\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0928\u0915\u0939\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 09:43 AM IST
आर्मी कर्नल की बेटी डिंपल जो साए की तरह सीएम अखिलेश के संग रहती हैं। यूपी चुनाव में नई पारी खेलने को तैयार है। जानिए उनकी अनकही बातें।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5885f5ae4f1c1bc37ecf3ee0","slug":"if-you-have-two-bank-accounts-then-you-can-take-benefits","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u0930 \u0906\u092a\u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094b-\u0926\u094b \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0915 \u0905\u0915\u093e\u0909\u0902\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u092b\u093e\u092f\u0926\u0947\u092e\u0902\u0926 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0906\u092a, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947?","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588636664f1c1bbd7ecf413f","slug":"love-story-of-aparna-yadav-an-prateek-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0941 \u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5885d71f4f1c1bbb7ecf3e38","slug":"top-ten-millionaire-mlas-in-uttar-pradesh-vidhan-sabha","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f, \u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a 10 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0935\u093f\u0927\u093e\u092f\u0915","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top