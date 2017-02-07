बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तस्वीरें: नहीं काटे गए थे जयाललिता के पैर, ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर ने किया खुलासा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
UK doctor reveals details behind Jaya's death mystery
{"_id":"589974324f1c1b94523792cf","slug":"uk-doctor-reveals-details-behind-jaya-s-death-mystery","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902: \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u0925\u0947 \u091c\u092f\u093e\u0932\u0932\u093f\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0948\u0930, \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091f\u093f\u0936 \u0921\u0949\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:46 PM IST
दिवंगत पूर्व सीएम जयललिता की मौत पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर ने कहा है कि जया के इलाज और उसके बाद हुई मौत में कोई षड्यंत्र या रहस्य नहीं है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5892c1ba4f1c1b9c35e80210","slug":"post-office-will-be-sarve-as-front-office-and-make-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"589712744f1c1b3d63e8061c","slug":"mumbai-village-versova-turns-fishing-into-rs-400-crore-business","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090f\u0915 \u0910\u0938\u093e \u0917\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u091c\u094b \u092e\u091b\u0932\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 4 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0915\u093e \u092c\u093f\u091c\u0928\u0947\u0938, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"589930ef4f1c1b6d0e378429","slug":"5-biggest-news-of-7th-feburary","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u091c \u0915\u0940 5 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902, \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top