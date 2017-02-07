आपका शहर Close

तस्वीरें: नहीं काटे गए थे जयाललिता के पैर, ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर ने किया खुलासा

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 12:46 PM IST
UK doctor reveals details behind Jaya's death mystery

 दिवंगत पूर्व सीएम जयललिता की मौत पर उठ रहे सवालों के बीच ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर ने कहा है कि जया के इलाज और उसके बाद हुई मौत में कोई षड्यंत्र या रहस्य नहीं है। 

jayalalithaa death

