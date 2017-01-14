बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गांधी की फोटो बदले जाने के बाद Viral हो रहीं मोदी की ये तस्वीरें
Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 10:25 PM IST
Photo Credit: social media
खादी ग्राम उद्योग के कैलेंडर में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के जगह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की फोटो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर मोदी सरकार की जमकर खिंचाई की जा रही है। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि खादी के कैलेंडर पर मोदी की तस्वीर सत्ता के बदलते मिजाज को दर्शाती है। वहीं खादी विलेज इंडस्ट्रीज कमीशन के कर्मचारी भी हैरान हैं।
खादी के कैलेंडर में पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर के जवाब में सोशल मीडिया कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की जा रही हैं, जिनमें पीएम मोदी को महात्मा गांधी की जगह बैठे दिखाया गया है।
