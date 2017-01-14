आपका शहर Close

गांधी की फोटो बदले जाने के बाद Viral हो रहीं मोदी की ये तस्वीरें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 14 Jan 2017 10:25 PM IST
trending pics: PM Modi replacing Mahatma Gandhi photos gone viral on social media

खादी ग्राम उद्योग के कैलेंडर में राष्ट्रपिता महात्मा गांधी के जगह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की फोटो को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर मोदी सरकार की जमकर खिंचाई की जा रही है। कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि खादी के कैलेंडर पर मोदी की तस्वीर सत्ता के बदलते मिजाज को दर्शाती है। वहीं खादी विलेज इंडस्ट्रीज कमीशन के कर्मचारी भी हैरान हैं। 

खादी के कैलेंडर में पीएम मोदी की तस्वीर के जवाब में सोशल मीडिया कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की जा रही हैं, जिनमें पीएम मोदी को महात्मा गांधी की जगह बैठे दिखाया गया है। 
 

विरासत पर रार

खादी ग्रामोद्योग का कैलेंडर: गांधी का चरखा अब पीएम मोदी के हाथ

PM Modi Replaces Mahatma Gandhi Photo in Khadi gramodyog calendar

गांधी की फोटो बदले जाने के बाद Viral हो रहीं मोदी की ये तस्वीरें

