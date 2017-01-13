आपका शहर Close

खबरें फटाफटः आज की पांच बड़ी खबरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 08:27 AM IST
top five news of the 13th January 2016

चुनाव आयोग के ‘रिंग’ में समाजवादी ‘दंगल’, नाम और चिह्न पर आज होगी सुनवाई 
अखिलेश ने सहयोगी दलों को भेजा गठबंधन का प्रस्ताव, फैसला 14 को
गोवा में सीएम चेहरे पर असमंजस, पार्सेकर और परिकर को लेकर फंसा पेंच
ओमपुरी की मौत की जांच में आया नया मोड़, मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने भी शुरू की जांच
उत्तराखंड चुनाव में किसी पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री को उम्मीदवार नहीं बनाएगी BJP

 

राहुल के बड़े बोल

राहुल गांधी बोले- मुझे शिव जी, गुरुनानक, बुद्ध और महावीर में दिखता है कांग्रेस का सिंबल

ahul gandhi will chair tha jan vedna confrence of congress against demontiesation today

दुश्मनों की मिसाइलों को हवा में ही खाक कर देगा भारत का अदृश्य ब्रह्मास्त्र 'काली'

KALI 5000 will quickly emit powerful pulses of Relativistic Electron Beams and destroy the target
  मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
खबरें फटाफट: अब तक की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में पढ़े

5 biggest news of 12th january in just one click
  गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
खबरें फटाफट: आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें, सिर्फ एक क्लिक में पढ़े

5 biggest news of 11th january in just one click
  बुधवार, 11 जनवरी 2017
