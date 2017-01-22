बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लाशों के घर में एयर कंडीशनर, बुलेटप्रूफ शीशे और एक बड़ा सा लिविंग रूम, तस्वीरें
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:22 PM IST
उनके शव आलीशान मकबरों में आराम करते हैं जहां एयर कंडीशनर, बुलेटप्रूफ ग्लास और एक बड़ा सा लिविंग रूम होता है। ये उन लोगों की कब्रें हैं जिन्होंने मेक्सिको के अवैध ड्रग कारोबार में खूब पैसा कमाया था।
