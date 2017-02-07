खूनी बाघिन ने मार डाला किसान, अब तक दो की मौत, एक घायल
third day tigress killed farmer, two people death and one injured
पीलीभीत में बाघिन के हमले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। तीसरे दिन नरभक्षी बाघिन ने एक किसान को मार डाला। शनिवार को भी इस बाघिन ने एक व्यक्ति को मार डाला था, वहीं रविवार को इसके हमले से एक महिला घायल हुई थी।
