आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

खूनी बाघिन ने मार डाला किसान, अब तक दो की मौत, एक घायल

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, पीलीभीत

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:29 PM IST
third day tigress killed farmer, two people death and one injured

पीलीभीत में बाघिन के हमले लगातार बढ़ते जा रहे हैं। तीसरे दिन नरभक्षी बाघिन ने एक किसान को मार डाला। शनिवार को भी इस बाघिन ने एक व्यक्ति को मार डाला था, वहीं रविवार को इसके हमले से एक महिला घायल हुई थी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

tiger death of farmer

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Viewed

खड़गे-राहुल के 5 सवालों पर पढ़ें मोदी के जोरदार जवाब...

Narendra Modi counter speech over mallikarjun kharge and Rahul Gandhi
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

तस्वीरें: नहीं काटे गए थे जयाललिता के पैर, ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर ने किया खुलासा

UK doctor reveals details behind Jaya's death mystery
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

अब पासपोर्ट बनवाने के लिए नहीं जाना होगा दूर, सरकार ने बजट में किया ये बड़ा ऐलान

Post office will be sarve as Front office and make passport
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top