देश के 10 सबसे भयंकर हादसे, जिन्हें देख रोया था पूरा देश, तस्वीरें
आज दिल्ली के उपहार कांड की 20वीं बरसी है। 13 जून 1997 को उपहार सिनेमा हॉल में हुए भीषण अग्निकांड ने पूरे देश को हिलाकर रख दिया था। देश की राजधानी के बीचोबीच हुए इस हादसे में 59 लोगों की जान चली गई जबकि सैकड़ों घायल हुए थे। हालांकि उपहार अग्निकांड ना देश का पहला ऐसा हादसा था जिसने पूरे देश को गम के आंसुओं में डूबो दिया न आखिरी, इससे पहले और बाद में कई ऐसे हादसे हुए हैं जो इतिहास के पन्नों पर कालिख पोत गए। आइए डालते हैं ऐसे ही हादसों पर एक नजर।
