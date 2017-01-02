आपका शहर Close

मिलिए अखिलेश यादव के इन सात भरोसेमंद साथियों से

समीरात्मज/ बीबीसी

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:11 PM IST
these are Seven trustworthy colleagues of Akhilesh Yadav

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव की चुनावी रणनीति पर अमरीकी रणनीतिकार और हॉर्वर्ड विश्वविद्यालय में पब्लिक पॉलिसी के प्रोफेसर स्टीव जार्डिंग काम कर रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अखिलेश तमाम अधिकारियों और सलाहकारों से मशविरा करते रहते हैं लेकिन समाजवादी पार्टी में उनके कुछ खास ऐसे करीबी लोग हैं जिन पर वो बहुत भरोसा करते हैं।

इनमें से ज्यादातर 2012 के विधानसभा चुनाव के दौरान निकली उनकी रथयात्रा में भी साथ थे और अखिलेश के करीबी होने की वजह से ये कई बार उनके चाचा शिवपाल यादव के गुस्से का शिकार भी बन चुके हैं। आगे की स्एलाइड्कस में मिलिए इन नेताओं से-

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

मिलिए अखिलेश यादव के इन सात भरोसेमंद साथियों से

these are Seven trustworthy colleagues of Akhilesh Yadav
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें पांच बड़ी खबरें

Read Top five big news in one click
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
तस्वीरों में देखें, देश और दुनिया में कैसे हुआ नए साल का आगाज

New year celebration pictures from the world
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
﻿