गोवा और पंजाब विधानसभा चुनाव इस बार बेहद खास हैं। चुनाव आयोग ने इस बार चुनावों को सफल बनाने और मतदान प्रतिशत बढ़ाने के लिए नए तरीको को इस्तेमाल करने का फैसला लिया है। अगर ये तरीके सफल रहे तो जल्द ही पूरे भारत में इसे अपनाया जा सकता है।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखे वे 5 चीजें, जो इस चुनाव में पहली बार हो रही है-
