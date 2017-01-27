आपका शहर Close

फ्री में 6 माह के लिए रह सकते हैं इस आइलैंड पर, मिलेगी अच्छी खासी सैलरी

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 27 Jan 2017 04:13 PM IST
Stay on this island for six months for free and get salary too

आइलैंड पर दोस्तों के साथ वक्त बिताना किस को अच्छा नहीं लगता है। लेकिन ऐसा बहुत कम लोग ही कर पाते हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एक कंपनी ने एक ऑफर निकाला है, जिसके तहत आप अपने किसी खास दोस्त के साथ 6 माह के लिए फ्री में रह सकते हैं।

इसके लिए आपको कोई चार्ज नहीं देना पडे़गा बल्कि कंपनी आपको इसके लिए सैलरी भी देगी। लेकिन यह सब करने के लिए आपको  कंपनी की एक शर्त को पूरा करना होगा। 

