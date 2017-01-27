फ्री में 6 माह के लिए रह सकते हैं इस आइलैंड पर, मिलेगी अच्छी खासी सैलरी
आइलैंड पर दोस्तों के साथ वक्त बिताना किस को अच्छा नहीं लगता है। लेकिन ऐसा बहुत कम लोग ही कर पाते हैं। ऑस्ट्रेलिया की एक कंपनी ने एक ऑफर निकाला है, जिसके तहत आप अपने किसी खास दोस्त के साथ 6 माह के लिए फ्री में रह सकते हैं।
इसके लिए आपको कोई चार्ज नहीं देना पडे़गा बल्कि कंपनी आपको इसके लिए सैलरी भी देगी। लेकिन यह सब करने के लिए आपको कंपनी की एक शर्त को पूरा करना होगा।
