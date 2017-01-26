11 तस्वीरों में देखिए गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह की खास झलकियां
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
Special pictures of republic day parade{"_id":"5889a3ac4f1c1ba333cf6461","slug":"special-pictures-of-republic-day-parade","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"11 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u093f\u090f \u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u0915\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0938 \u091d\u0932\u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
दिल्ली के राजपथ पर गुरुवार को 68वें गणतंत्र दिवस पर देश की सांस्कृतिक और सामरिक ताकत की झलकियां देखने को मिली। समारोह के मुख्य अतिथि अबुधाबी के राजकुमार शेख जायद ने भी भारत की बढ़ती ताकत और सांस्कृतिक विरासत को महसूस किया। आइए आपको दिखलाते हैं समारोह की खास झलकियां-
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.