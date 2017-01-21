बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सपा की फाइनल सूची की 5 ऐसी बातें जो पहली नजर में चौंकाती हैं
{"_id":"5881c9c64f1c1b417fefe5e9","slug":"sp-final-list-of-candidates-which-you-should-know-5-things","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u0938\u0942\u091a\u0940 \u0915\u0940 5 \u0910\u0938\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u091c\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 06:16 PM IST
आखिरकार समाजवादी पार्टी के 191 उम्मीदवारों की पहली सूची आज जारी हो ही गई। सूची की कुछ ऐसी बातें हैं जो पहली नजर में चौंकाती हैं।
