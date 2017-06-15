PM और CM से लगाई गुहार नहीं मिला इंसाफ, आत्महत्या करने टंकी पर चढ़े मां-बेटा
भले ही योगी सरकार अपराधियों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई के दावे कर रही हो, लेकिन हकीकत इससे उलट है। छह महीने पहले सपा सरकार में पति की हत्या के आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए दर-दर भटक रही महिला को भाजपा के राज में भी अधिकारियों की अनदेखी का शिकार होना पड़ रहा है। पुलिस की अनदेखी के बावजूद महिला ने हार नहीं मानी है और हत्यारोपियों की गिरफ्तारी के लिए वह जान की बाजी लगाने को तैयार है।
