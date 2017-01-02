आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें पांच बड़ी खबरें

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 07:29 AM IST
Read Top five big news in one click

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

big news news in hindi

सपा में सियासी बवंडर

अखिलेश बने सपा के राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष, शिवपाल की कुर्सी गई, अमर बाहर

akhilesh yadav, samajwadi party national confrence, shivpal yadav, mulayam yadav, lucknow

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586881e24f1c1bd606eec3f7","slug":"new-year-celebration-pictures-from-the-world","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902, \u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0914\u0930 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0948\u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0906\u0917\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

तस्वीरों में देखें, देश और दुनिया में कैसे हुआ नए साल का आगाज

New year celebration pictures from the world
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"58671c174f1c1b425ceeceb6","slug":"breaking-news-and-big-news-of-29-december-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f: \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092c\u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

खबरें फटाफट: एक क्लिक में पढ़ें अबतक की पांच बड़ी खबरें

breaking news and big news of 29 december 2016
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"5868645a4f1c1b047feec575","slug":"read-top-news-in-one-click","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें पांच बड़ी खबरें

Read top news in one click
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
नए साल में नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 2459 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए करें अप्लाई

नए साल में नौकरियां ही नौकरियां, 2459 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए करें अप्लाई

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

तलाकशुदा ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से सोनाक्षी कर सकती हैं सगाई, पिता शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा हुए नाराज

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

विदेशी भाषा दिलाएगी नौकरी, करियर के लिए है अच्छा ऑप्शन

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

Bigg Boss : 'वीकएंड वार' में सलमान देंगे साल का आखिरी सरप्राइज

﻿