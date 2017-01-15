बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें पांच बड़ी खबरें
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
Read top 5 news in 1 click
{"_id":"587ad9034f1c1b5724ba8d32","slug":"read-top-5-news-in-1-click","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u091f\u093e\u092b\u091f\u0903 \u090f\u0915 \u0915\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0916\u092c\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:35 AM IST
Most Viewed
{"_id":"587a064f4f1c1bdf09ba7dca","slug":"viral-video-pm-modi-family-video-goes-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIRAL: \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 '\u091c\u0902\u0917' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0940\u091a \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0902\u0921\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u091c\u0940\u091c\u093e\u091c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"587a49bb4f1c1b2e53ba7c91","slug":"trending-pics-pm-modi-replacing-mahatma-gandhi-photos-gone-viral-on-social-media","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0917\u093e\u0902\u0927\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092b\u094b\u091f\u094b \u092c\u0926\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 Viral \u0939\u094b \u0930\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5873c3534f1c1b577fba814c","slug":"kali-5000-will-quickly-emit-powerful-pulses-of-relativistic-electron-beams-and-destroy-the-target","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u0943\u0936\u094d\u092f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0939\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940'","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top