खबरें फटाफटः एक क्लिक में पढ़ें आज की 5 बड़ी खबरें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 20 Jan 2017 08:06 AM IST
read top 5 big news of 20th january in just one click

#. आज अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति पद की शपथ लेंगे ट्रंप, दो बाइबल लेकर बनाएंगे इतिहास

#. यूपी चुनाव: भाजपा ने तैयार की 150 उम्मीदवारों की दूसरी सूची, घोषणा जल्द

#. सीट बंटवारे को लेकर सपा हुई सख्त, अखिलेश के रुख से राहुल गांधी हैरान

#. सुदर्शन चक्र जैसी मिसाइल बनाएगा भारत, पूरी हुई तैयारी

#. दूसरे चरण के चुनाव के लिए अधिसूचना आज, 11 जिलों में शुरू होगा नामांकन

युवी के 'युग' की वापसी

युवराज ने 6 साल बाद जड़ा शतक, छलक आए आंखों में आंसू

Yuvraj Singh Slams a Centurry After 2131 Days

