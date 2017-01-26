बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कैश की किल्लत दूर करने को RBI ले सकता है अहम फैसला
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
RBI may ease cash withdrawal limit by febraury end
{"_id":"5889ce394f1c1b5222cf4ed2","slug":"rbi-may-ease-cash-withdrawal-limit-by-febraury-end","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b RBI \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 03:53 PM IST
नोटबंदी के बाद लोगों में चल रही कैश की किल्लत को दूर करने के लिए रिजर्व बैंक ऑफ इंडिया (आरबीआई) जल्द एक अहम फैसला ले सकता है। बैंक अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, अगले महीने के अंत तक बैंकों और एटीएम से साप्ताहिक नकदी निकासी की सीमा को खत्म किया जा सकता है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5889ce394f1c1b5222cf4ed2","slug":"rbi-may-ease-cash-withdrawal-limit-by-febraury-end","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0924 \u0926\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b RBI \u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0939\u092e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5889c5bb4f1c1bde3bcf5664","slug":"five-special-facts-of-republic-day-parade","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u094b 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u094b \u0917\u0923\u0924\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930 \u0926\u093f\u0935\u0938 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0939\u0941\u0908\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588636664f1c1bbd7ecf413f","slug":"love-story-of-aparna-yadav-an-prateek-yadav","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0932\u200c\u093f\u090f, \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u091f\u0940 \u092c\u0939\u0942 \u0938\u0947, \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u094b\u092e\u093e\u0902\u091a\u0915 \u0939\u0948 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u0940 \u0932\u0935 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u094b\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top