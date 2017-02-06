आपका शहर Close

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी उड़ान, जानकर होंगे हैरान, कब-कैसे हुई पूरी?

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 08:14 PM IST
Qatar airways broken all records

दुनिया की सबसे लंबी वाणिज्यिक फ्लाइट अपनी पहली यात्रा पूरी करने सफल हुई। जान‌िए, इसके बारे में सबकुछ।

omg news qatar airways

