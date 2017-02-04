बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जनता की ताकत: मुख्यमंत्री से रक्षा मंत्री तक ने लाइन में लग कर डाला वोट
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
power to Democracy: celebrity stands in queue to cast his vote #GoaPolls #PunjabPoll
{"_id":"58956eae4f1c1bda22e808ca","slug":"power-to-democracy-celebrity-stands-in-queue-to-cast-his-vote-goapolls-punjabpoll","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u0928\u0924\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924: \u092e\u0941\u0916\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u0924\u0915 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917 \u0915\u0930 \u0921\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0935\u094b\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:33 AM IST
आज गोवा और पंजाब में विधानसभा चुनावों के लिए मतदान का दिन है। सुबह से ही बूथों पर मतदान देने के लिए लोग लाइन लगी हुई है। दिलचस्प बात यह है कि इन लाइनों में रक्षा मंत्री, मुख्यमंत्री, पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री, सांसद समेत कई सितारें भी लगे हुए हैं। यह तस्वीरें इस बात का एहसास दिलाती है कि लोकतंत्र में जनता ही मालिक है, और यहां कोई बड़ा-छोटा नहीं बल्कि सभी बराबर हैं।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखें लोकतंत्र में जनता की ताकत दिखाती कुछ तस्वीरें-
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5892c1ba4f1c1b9c35e80210","slug":"post-office-will-be-sarve-as-front-office-and-make-passport","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092c \u092a\u093e\u0938\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092c\u0928\u0935\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0926\u0942\u0930, \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092f\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0910\u0932\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5894a4854f1c1bce22e800bb","slug":"ghaziabad-atm-was-dispensing-10-times-more-money","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"ATM \u0938\u0947 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u0928\u094b\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0930\u0938\u093e\u0924, 4 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947 40 \u0939\u091c\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5891b38e4f1c1b7c3de82d97","slug":"in-pics-union-budget-2017-highlights-of-arun-jaitley-s-budget","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0941\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940, \u0907\u0938 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u091f \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0939\u093e\u0928\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top