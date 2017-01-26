आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

8 ऐसे अजीबोगरीब टैक्स, जिनको जानकर आप दंग रह जाएंगे

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 05:42 PM IST
most wired eight taxes in the world that will amaze you

देश का आम बजट नजदीक है। हम आपको कई देशों में लगने वाले ऐसे अजीबोगरीब टैक्स के बारे में बताएंगे, जानकर दंग होंगे आप।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

wired tax fat tax

राम-नाम की सियासत

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya

Most Viewed

कैश की किल्लत दूर करने को RBI ले सकता है अहम फैसला

RBI may ease cash withdrawal limit by febraury end
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वो 5 बातें जो गणतंत्र दिवस समारोह में पहली बार हुईं

Five special facts of republic day parade
  • गुरुवार, 26 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मिल‌िए, मुलायम की छोटी बहू से, बड़ी रोमांचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

Love story of Aparna yadav an Prateek Yadav
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top