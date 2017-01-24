आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मिल‌िए, मुलायम की छोटी बहु से, बड़ी रोमांचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

+बाद में पढ़ें

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, लखनऊ

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 09:51 AM IST
Love story of Aparna yadav an Prateek Yadav

मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू अपर्णा यादव को लखनऊ कैंट विधानसभा सीट से टिकट मिल गया है। इसी के साथ उनका सियासी सफर भी शुरू हो गया है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं अपर्णा से कैसे मिले प्रतीक यादव। आइए हम बताते हैं अपर्णा-प्रतीक की लव स्टोरी की कहानी। मुलायम सिंह के छोटे बेटे प्रतीक यादव और अपर्णा ने सालों के प्रेम संबंध के बाद 2011 में शादी की थी।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

aparna yadav prateek yadav

यूपी का चुनावी दंगल

कांग्रेस-सपा गठबंधन बनने के पीछे प्रियंका गांधी का अहम रोल

UP election- who is behind the SP-Congress alliance?

Most Viewed

अगर आपके दो-दो बैंक अकाउंट हैं तो फायदेमंद रहेंगे आप, देखिए कैसे?

if you have two bank accounts then you can take benefits
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मिल‌िए, मुलायम की छोटी बहु से, बड़ी रोमांचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी

Love story of Aparna yadav an Prateek Yadav
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जानिए, कौन हैं यूपी के टॉप 10 करोड़पति विधायक

top ten millionaire mlas in uttar pradesh vidhan sabha
  • सोमवार, 23 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top