मिलिए, मुलायम की छोटी बहु से, बड़ी रोमांचक है इनकी लव स्टोरी
मुलायम सिंह यादव की बहू अपर्णा यादव को लखनऊ कैंट विधानसभा सीट से टिकट मिल गया है। इसी के साथ उनका सियासी सफर भी शुरू हो गया है। लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं अपर्णा से कैसे मिले प्रतीक यादव। आइए हम बताते हैं अपर्णा-प्रतीक की लव स्टोरी की कहानी। मुलायम सिंह के छोटे बेटे प्रतीक यादव और अपर्णा ने सालों के प्रेम संबंध के बाद 2011 में शादी की थी।
