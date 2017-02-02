बजट 2017: जानें इनकम टैक्स रिटर्न में देरी पर कितनी लेट फीस लगेगी
वित्तमंत्री अरुण जेटली ने बुधवार को बजट पेश किया। आम बजट में उन्होंने छोट करदाताओं को राहत दिया। पहली बार इनकट टैक्स रिटर्न भरने वालों को एक साल तक स्क्रूटिनी से छूट मिलने की बात कही। वहीं, अब पांच लाख तक की आय वाले करदाता एक पन्ने के फॉर्म में आईटी रिटर्न दाखिल कर सकेंगे। हालांकि, रिटर्न में देरी होने पर लेट फीस जरूर भरनी होगी।
