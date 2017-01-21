आपका शहर Close

जानिए कितनी है ट्रंप की सैलरी, मोदी टॉप टेन में भी नहीं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 21 Jan 2017 06:43 PM IST
डोनाल्ड ट्रंप को राष्ट्रपति बनने के बाद करीब 4 लाख डॉलर की सैलरी मिलेगी। इस सैलरी पर ट्रंप को टैक्स भी देना होगा।  इसके अलावा एक लाख डॉलर व्यक्तिगत यात्रा के लिए मिलेगा और 19 हजार डॉलर मनोरंजन और अन्य कार्यों के लिए दिया जाएगा। यह राशि भत्तों में शामिल होगी और इस पर किसी प्रकार का कोई टैक्स देय नहीं होगा। भारतीय रुपये में इसकी गणना करे तो यह 3,53,49,090 रुपये है। 

