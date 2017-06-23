आपका शहर Close

पाकिस्तान में बद से बदतर हो रहे हालात, हिंदुओं के लिए दोजख बना पड़ोसी मुल्क

amarujala.com- Written by : हरेन्द्र ‌सिंह मोरल

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 11:57 AM IST
Know about pakistani hindus, what is the situation of hindu community in pakistan

पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान से आ रही खबरों ने पूरी दुनिया को बेचैन कर दिया है, इस बेचैनी की वजह है वहां रहने वाले हिंदुओं से दोयम दर्जे का व्यवहार और उन पर रोज बढ़ते जुल्म। इस जुल्मोसितम की तस्दीक और कोई नहीं पाकिस्तान के मानवाधिकार संगठन ही कर रहे हैं। यहां तक की मानवाधिकार आयोग ने भी पाक सरकार से पाकिस्तानी हिंदुओं पर हो रहे अत्याचारों के मामले में उचित कार्यवाही के लिए कहा है। जानिए किन हालात में रह रहे हैं पाक में रहने वाले हिंदू।

दलित v/s दलित हुआ राष्ट्रपति चुनाव

राम के मुकाबले मीरा, राष्ट्रपति के लिए पहली बार दलित बनाम दलित मुकाबला

Opposition Parties Announced Mira kumar's name for Presidential Candidate after meeting in Delhi

